LIV was 10th most watched Super Bowl

The early numbers are in, and to no surprise the Super Bowl became the most-watched TV event of the year.

To some surprise, the 49ers-Chiefs game drew only the 10th largest Super Bowl audience of all time.

According to FOX, the game generated a total audience (TV and digital) of 102 million.

The number is always impressive, especially as TV audiences continue to splinter. But with 329.5 million people living in America (as of last count), my annual question continues to be this: What the hell were the other 227.5 million people doing when 102 million of us were engrossed by the Super Bowl?

As the league tries to globalize, the NFL still has a long way to go to fully saturate the United States, given that less than one third of the population is tuning in for the premier American sporting event.