Littler wins in under 10 minutes on dream US debut

Luke Littler will take on Jeff Smith in the last eight [Getty Images]

Luke Littler took less than 10 minutes to beat Matt Campbell 6-0 on a dream debut at the US Darts Masters in New York.

The 17-year-old powered past Canadian number one Campbell in nine minutes and 52 seconds with a 103.66 average, in what was his first match in the United States.

Littler was the star attraction at Madison Square Garden, where he was making his first appearance since winning the Premier League in London on 23 May.

"I couldn't wait to get on that stage tonight. I felt really comfortable, everything just went well and I can't wait to play tomorrow now," said Littler.

"With the amount of top athletes that have performed here, it would mean the world to lift this trophy, and hopefully I can go all the way."

Littler will take on Jeff Smith on Saturday, after the Canadian beat Michael Smith 6-1.

World champion Luke Humphries will face Nathan Aspinall in the last eight after seeing off Canadian veteran David Cameron 6-0.

Michael van Gerwen, the 2023 champion, beat Danny Lauby 6-1 after losing the first leg.

The Dutchman is bidding for a record-extending third US Darts Masters title.

Elsewhere, Peter Wright overcame a last-leg shootout against Alex Spellman to progress, Rob Cross saw off debutant Adam Sevada and Gerwyn Price overcame Jules van Dongen.

The tournament concludes on Saturday evening, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals taking place in a three-in-one session.