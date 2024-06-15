Littler beats Cross to win Poland Darts Masters

The win gave Littler his second World Series of Darts title in 2024 [Getty Images]

Luke Littler defeated Rob Cross in the final of the Poland Darts Masters to claim his second World Series of Darts title of the year.

Cross was hoping to repeat his US Darts Masters success in New York at the start of the month.

But 17-year-old Littler never looked back after going 4-1 up with a stunning 164 checkout, running out an 8-3 winner.

"I'm just happy that I played well this weekend, well enough to lift the trophy," said Littler, who added taking a "needed" short break after New York had paid off.

"Beating the guys I've been looking up to for years and years - I've beat them all at least once - it gives me massive confidence."

Friday's first round saw eight top-ranked players take on Eastern European players in Gliwice, with only Nathan Aspinall failing to progress.

Littler's route to the final on Saturday saw him first overcome Peter Wright, despite his opponent averaging 109, before squeezing past Michael Smith, who missed two match darts and had earlier knocked out world number one Luke Humphries.

Cross had to get past Stephen Bunting before crushing defending champion Michael van Gerwen to reach his third World Series final in row.

Meanwhile, Beau Greaves won her 23rd Women's Series title with a 5-4 victory over Mikuru Suzuki.

Gemma Hayter then beat Rhian O'Sullivan 5-3 in event 10 as the series continued in Wigan.

Events 11 and 12 take place on Sunday.