Little Valiant Football Camp concludes after week of fun and fundamentals

Jun. 17—HAHIRA — Friday marked the conclusion of the Little Valiant Football Camp at Valwood School. The event brought together around 30 enthusiastic young participants from kindergarten to 5th grade.

Coach Brad Wells coordinated the camp and ensured that the campers received a comprehensive and enjoyable introduction to the fundamentals of football.

"I think it's important to introduce them and show them that with football, there's going to be some hard work, but you can also have a lot of fun doing it," said Wells.

Throughout the week, campers engaged in various drills and games designed to teach essential football skills. The program emphasized participation, attitude, and teamwork, core values that Wells and his team firmly believe in.

The campers were divided into age-appropriate groups, allowing each child to receive personalized attention and instruction tailored to their skill level. The camp's activities included fundamental drills on lineman training, tackling, receiving, and more.

A camp like this requires many hands and support to run smoothly. In addition to Wells and his assistant coaches, many of Valwood's football team players stepped up to help. Their involvement ensured the camp ran efficiently and provided the young campers with valuable role models to look up to.

"We don't push it at all. I was very pleased to see this many kids show up and want to give back and pour into these young kids," Wells said.

Valwood School's commitment to fostering youth sports and encouraging physical activity was evident in the success of the Little Valiant Football Camp. As the campers left camp, each one carried with them a new set of football skills and memories of a week filled with laughter, camaraderie, and the joy of playing the game.