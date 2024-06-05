Little Valiant Basketball Camp delivers fun and cultivates skills

Jun. 4—HAHIRA — Last week, the Eager Sports Center was abuzz with excitement as children came together for the action-packed Little Valiant Basketball Camp.

The camp is designed to enhance fundamental basketball skills and give the kids something to do in the summer. Participants left with new abilities and cherished memories. Throughout the experience, the participants, ranging from rising kindergarten to 5th grade students, immersed themselves in various basketball drills and games.

The camp focused on fundamental basketball skills such as dribbling, passing, and shooting. Coach Tim Finlayson and Coach Mike Patrick guided the students through the camp and provided personalized instruction, ensuring that each child improved their technique and understanding of the game. The instructors also ensured that the children had time to enjoy themselves and split into groups to play their own games.

"It's really just to give the kids something to do and for them to have fun. Some have never played the game, and this gives them that chance," said Coach Patrick.

One of the highlights of the camp was the opportunity for participants to engage in scrimmages. The campers played 2-on-2, 3-on-3, 4-on-4, and 5-on-5 games, allowing them to apply their newly acquired skills in a competitive setting. These scrimmages not only honed their abilities but also fostered teamwork and sportsmanship.

To commemorate their participation, each camper received a camp T-shirt, which added to the sense of camaraderie and team spirit. The Little Valiant Basketball Camp was more than just an opportunity to play basketball; it was an event that brought together a community of young athletes eager to learn and grow. The sense of community and teamwork was palpable throughout the camp, making it a truly enriching experience for all.