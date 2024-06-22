Little separation at top of leaderboard at State Amateur’s halfway point

TUPELO – After the first two days of this year’s Mississippi State Amateur at Tupelo Country Club, it’s anybody’s game.

Oxford’s Emerson Newsome leads at 8 strokes under par, with a pair of Belden golfers in Joseph Deraney and Walker Wise tied for second place one stroke behind. Defending champion Kye Meeks is tied with Collins Trolio for fourth at 6-under.

Deraney wasn’t sure he’d even be healthy enough to play, but he’s within striking distance of the lead after scoring a 67 on Friday.

“I’m happy to be playing,” Deraney said. “I’ve had some kind of back issues, and I wasn’t sure I was going to get to play."

Key medical attention helped him get back out onto the course.

"Game-wise, I probably got a lot out of it today,” he said.

Deraney only had one bogey on the day, and he improved as the round went on, carding four birdies on the back nine. Deraney knows what it takes to win this event as a former champion.

“I’m glad to be around the lead,” Deraney said. “I’ve got to go manage some pain in the back and just to see if I can hold up for the weekend. But two more days, as long as I’m around it going into the last day, that’s all you can (ask for).”

Wise had an eagle as part of a round that saw him shoot a 68 and set himself up well for the rest of the weekend.

“Solid, felt good, hit the ball well,” Wise said. “Didn’t really give too many away besides I had a pretty simple chip on 18 that I let get away from me. Other than that, felt good, rolled in some putts, hit the ball solid.”

Early results and familiarity with the course have Wise feeling optimistic about the final two rounds.

“Feeling good, feeling good about my game,” Wise said. “Feeling like I can read these greens really good. I play out here all the time, so feeling good. Just hopefully I can keep hitting the ball well and rolling a few putts these weekend.”