Little Rock Touchdown Club full of pizzazz per usual

If anything, David Bazzel knows how to put on a show and get people interested in the subject matter.

His speakers that he has compiled for the 2023 Little Rock Touchdown Club will move the needle once again.

Most speakers will speak on Mondays, however, Labor Day will be an exception, along with the first meeting in August and then one in late November.

Tickets will be available before each event on the club’s website, lrtouchdown.com.

August 22-Sam Pittman

Jul 19, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman shakes hands with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey as he takes the stage during SEC Media Day at the Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Pittman will lead things off by previewing the season and talking about the prospects. He always commands an audience.

August 28-Laura Rutledge

Host Laura Rutledge and analysts Roman Harper, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Paul Finebaum talk college football during the filming of the “SEC Nation” college football show, at the Plaza of the Americas on the University of Florida campus, in Gainesville, Florida, on Sept. 18, 2021.

Rutledge is one of the faces of ESPN and SEC Network, doing SEC Nation along with her duties hosting NFL Live.

She also is easy on the eyes. The Florida graduate was once crowned Miss Florida in 2012.

September 5-Peyton Manning

Nov 2, 1996; Columbia, SC, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning (16) in action against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 1996 season at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most recognizable faces of all-time, the former Tennessee quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer will undoubtedly have everyone’s full attention.

He probably hasn’t been in Little Rock since his Volunteers escaped War Memorial Stadium with a 30-22 win in 1997.

September 11-Tony Dorsett

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Former NFL running back Tony Dorsett poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the greatest running backs of all-time, Dorsett starred at Pittsburgh and won the Heisman Trophy in 1976 before an illustrious career with the Dallas Cowboys.

September 18-Hunter Yurachek

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek during the second overtime against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 55-53. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Depending on how football season is going, Yurachek will be in either a great mood or it could be somber. The football team will have played three games by then.

September 25-Peyton Hillis

Nov. 23, 2007; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorback fullback (22) Peyton Hillis celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Arkansas defeated LSU 50-48 in triple overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Matt Stamey

Hillis will get a standing ovation when he walks in the room. Not only for his football exploits, but for his heroic efforts in the Gulf last spring in attempting to save people’s lives who were drowning and nearly drowning himself.

October 2-Jim McMahon

Nov 9, 1986; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears defensive end Dan Hampton (99) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium. The Bears defeated the Bucs 23-3. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Normally these speakers have some sort of tie to Arkansas, whether from playing for the Razorbacks or being from the state or covering the program.

McMahon meets none of this criteria. But old-school football fans will remember the former Chicago quarterback and signal caller of one of the greatest NFL teams of all-time, the ’85 Bears.

October 9-Butch Jones

Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones gestures during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jones coaches Arkansas State, and even though the state is dominated by the Razorbacks, the Red Wolves get their due as well.

October 16-Jackie Sherrill

Former Mississippi State football coach Jackie Sherrill, left, speaks with friends and acquaintances before the memorial service for MSU football coach Mike Leach in Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Coach Leach died on Dec. 12.

Sherrill coached many games against the Razorbacks while serving as Texas A&M and then Mississippi State’s coach. He will have some one-liners for sure.

October 23-Nathan Brown

Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown yells at an official during the Guardian FCS Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Austin Peay State leads Central Arkansas 10-6 at halftime.

Nathan Brown is the Central Arkansas football coach. The Bears have a solid program and he will speak to that.

October 30-Chris Doering

Nov 25, 1995; Gainesville, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Florida Gators wide receiver Chris Doering (28) in action against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Doering played Arkansas once, in the 1995 SEC Championship game in Atlanta. He works for SEC Network so he will have an opinion on Arkansas’ season to that point surely.

November 6-Alyssa Lang

The SEC logo in the hallway at the Hilton Sandestin in Destin, Fla. on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at the annual SEC spring meetings.

Lang is an up-and-coming talent at the SEC Network, sort of a protege of Laura Rutledge. She will definitely be able to share her thoughts on Arkansas’ football season and then preview the basketball team.

November 13-Ryan McGee

Jan 1, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; ESPN analyst Marty Smith looks on prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The picture above is of Marty Smith, but he is one half of Marty & McGee, one of the SEC Network’s most popular shows. McGee is no stranger to working the Arkansas circuit.

November 21-David Cutcliffe

Jul 21, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Cutcliffe coached against Arkansas as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee and then as the Ole Miss head coach for six seasons. He had moderate success at Duke and will most likely offer his assessment of the Arkansas program and the season.

Awards Ceremony-Kurt Warner OR Reggie Bush (January 12)

Reggie Bush during a 2004 USC game.

Whether it’s Warner, the former Super Bowl and league MVP quarterback or Reggie Bush, one of the most electrifying college football players ever, attendees will be in for a treat.

