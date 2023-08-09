Little Rock Touchdown Club full of pizzazz per usual
If anything, David Bazzel knows how to put on a show and get people interested in the subject matter.
His speakers that he has compiled for the 2023 Little Rock Touchdown Club will move the needle once again.
Most speakers will speak on Mondays, however, Labor Day will be an exception, along with the first meeting in August and then one in late November.
Tickets will be available before each event on the club’s website, lrtouchdown.com.
August 22-Sam Pittman
Pittman will lead things off by previewing the season and talking about the prospects. He always commands an audience.
August 28-Laura Rutledge
Rutledge is one of the faces of ESPN and SEC Network, doing SEC Nation along with her duties hosting NFL Live.
She also is easy on the eyes. The Florida graduate was once crowned Miss Florida in 2012.
September 5-Peyton Manning
One of the most recognizable faces of all-time, the former Tennessee quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer will undoubtedly have everyone’s full attention.
He probably hasn’t been in Little Rock since his Volunteers escaped War Memorial Stadium with a 30-22 win in 1997.
September 11-Tony Dorsett
One of the greatest running backs of all-time, Dorsett starred at Pittsburgh and won the Heisman Trophy in 1976 before an illustrious career with the Dallas Cowboys.
September 18-Hunter Yurachek
Depending on how football season is going, Yurachek will be in either a great mood or it could be somber. The football team will have played three games by then.
September 25-Peyton Hillis
Hillis will get a standing ovation when he walks in the room. Not only for his football exploits, but for his heroic efforts in the Gulf last spring in attempting to save people’s lives who were drowning and nearly drowning himself.
October 2-Jim McMahon
Normally these speakers have some sort of tie to Arkansas, whether from playing for the Razorbacks or being from the state or covering the program.
McMahon meets none of this criteria. But old-school football fans will remember the former Chicago quarterback and signal caller of one of the greatest NFL teams of all-time, the ’85 Bears.
October 9-Butch Jones
Jones coaches Arkansas State, and even though the state is dominated by the Razorbacks, the Red Wolves get their due as well.
October 16-Jackie Sherrill
Sherrill coached many games against the Razorbacks while serving as Texas A&M and then Mississippi State’s coach. He will have some one-liners for sure.
October 23-Nathan Brown
Nathan Brown is the Central Arkansas football coach. The Bears have a solid program and he will speak to that.
October 30-Chris Doering
Doering played Arkansas once, in the 1995 SEC Championship game in Atlanta. He works for SEC Network so he will have an opinion on Arkansas’ season to that point surely.
November 6-Alyssa Lang
Lang is an up-and-coming talent at the SEC Network, sort of a protege of Laura Rutledge. She will definitely be able to share her thoughts on Arkansas’ football season and then preview the basketball team.
November 13-Ryan McGee
McGee is no stranger to working the Arkansas circuit.
November 21-David Cutcliffe
Cutcliffe coached against Arkansas as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee and then as the Ole Miss head coach for six seasons. He had moderate success at Duke and will most likely offer his assessment of the Arkansas program and the season.
Awards Ceremony-Kurt Warner OR Reggie Bush (January 12)
Whether it’s Warner, the former Super Bowl and league MVP quarterback or Reggie Bush, one of the most electrifying college football players ever, attendees will be in for a treat.