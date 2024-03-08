Little noticed at Harlem, one good move made this NIC-10 player a Pac-12 football recruit

Jordan Vyborny kept a low profile his junior year at Harlem. Thirteen catches for 166 yards. No all-conference honors. Not even honorable mention. “Edgy Tim” O’Halloran, the state’s most famous recruiting analyst, didn’t notice him when he came out to see Harlem play Boylan.

“I was nothing. I had no attention,” Vyborny says.

And yet Vyborny has a good chance to become the NIC-10’s biggest football recruit since Dean Lowry won two state titles at Boylan before becoming a defensive tackle for Northwestern, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s insane,” Vyborny says. “It really came as a surprise.”

Here is how and why Jordan Vyborny has become an overnight NCAA Division I football recruit:

He has the tools

Vyborny is a 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end who has been electronically timed at 4.68 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Actually, he may be 6-6. He is only 16 and still growing, but hasn’t measured himself lately.

“When you have great size, that trumps it all,” said Ken DuBose, Vyborny’s offensive coordinator last year at Harlem. “He’s going to be a big-time D-I guy. He’s got a frame on him and he’s got really good hands. He can catch the ball.

“Us not having a great quarterback, people never got a chance to see what his skills were. But I think he will be an NFL kid if he can commit more to the physicality and blocking side. He’s a good route runner. His football IQ has to improve. Those guys at the next level are not only athletic freaks, but they have a high football IQ. Dean Lowry is a student of the game. Somebody is going to take a chance on Jordan.”

He has the athletic pedigree

Vyborny’s sister, Mya Davidson, is a 6-2 guard/forward who landed an NCAA Division I scholarship to Lindenwood before transferring to a junior college. His grandfather and great uncle, Jerome and Julian Vyborny, were Boylan grads who played football for the Illini.

He has a powerful new school

Vyborny, who had been living with his grandparents, moved to Utah to live with his uncle after Harlem fired its football staff in December. He now attends Corner Canyon, which has won three of the last five Utah Class 6A state titles and played in the state championship game five years in a row.

He has a great QB to get him the ball

Helaman Casuga, a four-star recruit who quarterbacked Provo Timpview to the 5A Utah state title last fall, has also transferred to Corner Canyon. Casuga is the No. 5-rated quarterback prospect in the nation for 2026.

He has the showcase

Former Harlem coach Bob Moynihan said Vyborny was starting to get attention at Harlem from the likes of Illinois and Northwestern, but his profile has gone up dramatically since his move to Utah. His first varsity game there is still five month away, but he played with Casuga and other Corner Canyon players at one of the Pylon 7-on-7 tournaments last month in Las Vegas. He said he got a scholarship offer from Eastern Washington immediately afterward and a short time later got an offer from Washington State.

“That was my coming out party, showcasing what I could do,” Vyborny said.

Recruiters are now watching

Just this week, Vyborny got listed as a three-star recruit by 24/7, which listed him as the No. 63 tight end in the country and the No. 25 overall recruit from Utah.

Before he has ever played a high school game there.

Vyborny took unofficial visits to USC and UCLA last week. He posted videos of that on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his uncle says have gotten over 10,000 views. He planned unofficial visits to Eastern Washington and Boise State on March 8-9.

All this from a player whose only high school games so far have been in a NIC-10 conference that produces five or six — at most — Division I recruits in a decade. And he wasn’t all-conference there.

“Whoever saw him at Harlem, he’s a completely different athlete than he was there,” his uncle, Gary Gentry, said. “It;’s been a whirlwind here. Everybody has a stroy, but his story went from not being recognized at all to now being one of the top tight end recruits in the country overnight. You can’t script that.”

Vyborny says he works out every morning at 5 a.m., has joined track team workouts with many of the Corner Canyon football players with the track team there and is also getting lessons from a private tight ends coach.

Last year, his cousin, Jason Gentry, moved in with him and his grandparents so Gentry, a 5-9, 170-pound linebacker, could play football at Harlem. He wasn’t going to get a chance to crack Corner Canyon’s lineup. Now, Vyborny is living in his cousin’s old home, lifting his own football profile to new heights.

“Everyone is insanely welcoming here,” Vyborny said. “Everyone is teaching me knew things. It’s a great environment.

“It’s crazy,” Vyborny said of getting feelers from several major Division I schools. “Where I came from in the NIC-10, you never heard of that. But everyone here is so casual about it. We have five or 10 guys here going to Power 5 schools. It’s normal here. The competition is that different.

“My whole life I have played football. Coach Mo (Moynihan) taught me to love football. Harlem is a great school. It built me up to where I am today and laid the foundation for me as a football player. But I didn’t get to do much there with what I know I can do.

“I know I am an athlete and I can perform. I definitely have that chance now.”

