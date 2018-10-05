How 'little mofo' Josh Hart helped David West know it was time to retire

So here's what happened.

During last night's Lakers-Kings preseason game, ESPN's Marc Spears tweeted the following:

Better late than never, but it's time to start talking about @joshhart in same regard as the other young Lakers - Ingram, Kuzma & Ball - are spoken of. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) October 5, 2018

About 20 minutes later, David West responded:

U asked me if I knew during the year. This little mofo stood me up in the post twice..Hips were tripping that night. Time to hang it up bruh I said to myself in the game 🤣😂🤣✊🏾 — David West (@D_West30) October 5, 2018

First of all -- that is very funny.

Secondly -- when did the "little mofo" (Hart is listed at 6'5", 210 pounds) do this to West?

The Warriors played at the Lakers on Nov. 29 but West did not suit up.

He also wasn't in uniform against the Lakers on March 14 so these matchups on the block had to come on either Dec. 18 or Dec. 22.

It certainly didn't seem like West was a guy who knew it was "time to hang it up," because from Dec. 27 to March 2, the then-37-year old averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 block and 0.7 steals while shooting over 58 percent from the field.

On Aug. 30, West announced his retirement from the NBA.

We can't place all the blame on Hart, though:

He wasn't the only one, it was a group effort....😀✊🏾 https://t.co/rSwn8JPLXI — David West (@D_West30) October 5, 2018

Great story -- compelling and rich.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller



