How 'little mofo' Josh Hart helped David West know it was time to retire

Drew Shiller
So here's what happened.

During last night's Lakers-Kings preseason game, ESPN's Marc Spears tweeted the following:

About 20 minutes later, David West responded:

First of all -- that is very funny.

Secondly -- when did the "little mofo" (Hart is listed at 6'5", 210 pounds) do this to West?

The Warriors played at the Lakers on Nov. 29 but West did not suit up.

He also wasn't in uniform against the Lakers on March 14 so these matchups on the block had to come on either Dec. 18 or Dec. 22.

It certainly didn't seem like West was a guy who knew it was "time to hang it up," because from Dec. 27 to March 2, the then-37-year old averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 block and 0.7 steals while shooting over 58 percent from the field.

On Aug. 30, West announced his retirement from the NBA.

We can't place all the blame on Hart, though:

Great story -- compelling and rich.

