Little Mix help launch 'Salute' campaign in support of England's Lionesses at Euro 2017

Pop group Little Mix have teamed up with the FA, calling on the nation to support the England women's football ahead of the 2017 European Championship in the Netherlands.

The foursome star in a video urging football fans across the country to get behind the Lionesses this summer.

“When we wrote ‘Salute’ we wanted to convey a message of all women being united, something we know all fans are when supporting England," said Little Mix.

England have been preparing for the European Championships in Spain

"Being England fans ourselves, we jumped at the chance for ‘Salute’ to help unify support for the Lionesses.

The song, which was originally released in 2014, was chosen, according to the FA empowering and inspirational message and reflects the FA’s ongoing objective to grow women and girls’ football domestically.

“The World Cup a few years ago was massive for the Lionesses and they have smashed it since, so hopefully the support will help them go all the way this summer,” the group added.

England captain Steph Houghton said she hoped the video would help in continuing to build the team's fan base.

“The support of our fans is vital to everything that we do – we always play for our country and our fans.

"Since the World Cup in 2015, we’ve all experienced an increase in the interest in women’s football which has led to more and more fans supporting the team.

Marcus Rashford 'salutes' the England women's team

“It’s amazing that we are now able to work with the world’s biggest girl band, Little Mix, to help grow our fan base even more at such a key time and hopefully this will help us bring home the trophy in August.”

England fly out to the Netherlands on Thursday July 13 with their first match of the tournament taking place on July 19 against Scotland.

The Lionesses then face Spain and Portugal in their final two group matches.