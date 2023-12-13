Little Miami names former Winton Woods assistant Arryn Chenault as next football coach

Little Miami has hired former Winton Woods assistant Arryn Chenault as its next football coach, the school announced in a press release. He replaces Caleb Jones, who went 20-34 in five seasons.

According to the press release, the job attracted more than 60 applicants.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead the Little Miami football program. I intend to start building relationships with the young men in our program, the teachers, staff members, and community immediately," Chenault said in a statement.

Chenault was a two-time all-conference and All-Southwest District player at Fairfield. He then went on to be a two-time captain at the University of Cincinnati under head coaches Brian Kelly, Butch Jones and Tommy Tuberville.

Prior to his stop at Winton Woods, Chenault served in various capacities at Walnut Hills, Sycamore, Norwood and Lakota East. His first hire on his new coaching staff is actually his uncle, Darryn Chenault. The two share a special connection. Arryn donated a kidney to his uncle in June 2023 when Darryn was facing kidney failure.

"When we were executing our search, there were several variables that we sought to find in the leadership equation for our next head football. We gave this search maximum effort, while keeping our student-athletes as our focus when navigating this process with compliance and integrity. As we remained steadfast to those principles, the result is that we found an incredible father, man, and educator-coach in Arryn Chenault. The students of Little Miami deserve a leader such as him. Coach Chenault's other-centered gift of life is proof that he is willing and able to lead the continued assent of this program," Little Miami athletics director Matt Louis said in a statement.

Darryn was previously a coach at Lakota East, whom the Panthers will scrimmage on Aug. 15.

The Panthers went 1-9 in 2023 and finished in ninth place in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference. They are the second ECC team to hire a head coach this week after West Clermont promoted defensive coordinator Ben Moorman on Monday.

