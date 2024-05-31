'If I can be that little light' - Poirier's fight outside the UFC

Poirier has won 21 of his 30 UFC fights since his debut in 2011 [Getty Images]

Dustin Poirier knows Saturday's lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev may be his final chance at undisputed gold.

When the 35-year-old American walks out to face Russian champion Makhachev at UFC 302 in New Jersey, it will be his third attempt at winning the title.

Poirier boasts one of the most distinguished resumes in UFC history but, although he is a former lightweight interim title holder, he has failed in his quest to become undisputed champion in defeats by Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019 and Charles Oliveira in 2021.

Over the past few years there have been ups and downs; career-changing victories over Conor McGregor mirrored by soul-crushing championship defeats, but there has always been one constant - Poirier's drive for helping the underprivileged.

Since around 2017, Poirier has auctioned off his fight kit after every bout with the money raised being put towards underserved communities.

At New Jersey's Prudential Centre against Makhachev, whether he realises his 18-year dream of becoming champion or falls at the final hurdle once again, Poirier will continue the trend.

"It started with a police officer who lost his life in the line of duty and left behind a family. He got killed blocks away from where me and my wife went to high school," Poirier tells BBC Sport.

"It really struck home so I sold some things I owned and donated the money to the family. And then after another fight I did the same thing, auctioned off some gloves and shorts and gave the money to a food bank in Louisiana."

Off the back of the media coverage Poirer's good deeds received, he and his wife Jolie decided to set up the Good Fight Foundation - a non-profit platform where fellow fighters and fans can donate to help underserved communities.

"Instead of ‘Dustin does this, Dustin sells his shorts,’ we made the Good Fight Foundation where other fighters can get behind it and it can grow organically rather than just being under my name," said Poirier.

"And since then we’ve done some amazing things, man. I’m proud of it all. I’m proud of recognising I have an opportunity to use my platform.

"It’s one thing to sell the fight, but doing these big interviews and my voice is heard more than the people going through the struggle, I think that’s a powerful place to be in to use your ability to help.”

Since its birth the foundation has succeeded in projects such as providing meals on Thanksgiving to people in shelters in Louisiana and building water wells for vulnerable tribes in Uganda.

A number of fellow UFC fighters have also contributed over the years, including Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway, Brendan Allen, Eryk Anders and Cub Swanson.

Makhachev will be making the third defence of his lightweight title against Poirier [Getty Images]

With the money raised from auctioning Poirer's fight kit after the Makhachev fight, the foundation hopes to provide 1,300-1,400 children in Louisiana with the school supplies they need for the forthcoming academic year.

Poirier says the experiences he's had with people going through hardships have changed his perspective on life.

"The world has enough negative stuff going on in it, if I can be that little light, that little help, I think everybody should do that who can,” said Poirier.

“It’s made me put things in perspective and be more grateful for everything me and my family have and the opportunities I have.”

During the build-up to his bout with Makhachev, Poirier has hinted that the fight may be his last, saying he will make a decision on retirement based on his feelings.

Although he says nothing will ever replace the feeling of competing, describing himself as being "addicted to fighting", Poirier is thankful for the distraction his foundation provides.

"I don’t know if anything will ever fill the void of fighting, but it definitely keeps me busy," said Poirier.

"There’s a sense of accomplishment when I go through these goals with the foundation and accomplish these things and help these people, it really makes me feel good.

"We’re always working on a new goal.”