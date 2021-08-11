A Little Leaguer was so appalled by a strike call that he looked around the ballpark for an explanation in the middle of his at-bat

Meredith Cash
·1 min read
A Little Leaguer reacts to a bad strike call during his at-bat.
Flummoxed Little Leager Landry Pate reacts to a bad strike call during his at-bat. SportsCenter/Twitter

  • A Little Leaguer was absolutely perplexed during his at-bat when the umpire called a strike on a pitch that was very clearly outside of the batter's box.

  • The outraged outfielder - Texas West's Landry Pate - froze in place with his mouth agape as he processed what had taken place during his team's Little League World Series regional championship game.

  • He then proceeded to look around the stadium for an explanation during the nationally televised game.

  • When he found none, he stared into the camera and held out one hand to signal his disbelief.

  • Texas West lost the game but still advanced to the Little League World Series.

  • Check out the full amusing scene below:

