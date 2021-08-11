A Little Leaguer was so appalled by a strike call that he looked around the ballpark for an explanation in the middle of his at-bat

A Little Leaguer was absolutely perplexed during his at-bat when the umpire called a strike on a pitch that was very clearly outside of the batter's box.

The outraged outfielder - Texas West's Landry Pate - froze in place with his mouth agape as he processed what had taken place during his team's Little League World Series regional championship game.

He then proceeded to look around the stadium for an explanation during the nationally televised game.

When he found none, he stared into the camera and held out one hand to signal his disbelief.

Texas West lost the game but still advanced to the Little League World Series.