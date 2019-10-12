Little League World Series champions catch ride home with President Trump on Air Force One

President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One with Louisiana's Eastbank Little League team on Friday at Andrews Air Force Base. Trump was heading to a campaign rally in Lake Charles, La. (AP)

The Eastbank All-Stars officially celebrated their Little League World Series win on Friday in Washington D.C. and had a special lift back home to Louisiana.

Eastbank beat Curaçao 8-0 in the championship game in August, marking Louisiana’s first-ever Little League World Series world championship. On Friday, the team — along with the Rowan County All-Stars, who won the Little League Softball World Series — celebrated their win with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Shortly after the event at the Oval Office — one many sports teams haven’t attended following a championship win in recent years — Eastbank and House minority whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) drove out to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to catch a special ride home aboard Air Force One with Trump.

The champs are flying back to Louisiana on Air Force One with @realDonaldTrump after celebrating their Little League World Series Championship victory at The @WhiteHouse!



What an amazing day! I’m so proud of this team! ⚾️🏆 pic.twitter.com/k27et9lBCR — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 11, 2019

Trump hosted a rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana — which sits about 75 miles west of Lafayette near the state’s southwest border — on Friday night ahead of the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday. If one of the six candidates in the race receives more than 50 percent of the vote on Saturday, they will win the election outright before the general elections. Trump encouraged his supporters on Friday to vote for either Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone in the election in an effort to beat incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Eastlake lost its opening game in the Little League World Series to Hawaii and then won six games in eight days to capture the title in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 25. Their win marked the second-straight victory for a United States-based team, following Hawaii’s win over South Korea last year.

