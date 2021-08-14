Little League World Series bans most fans due to COVID-19 resurgence

Only family and friends of the 16 teams will be allowed to attend the Little League World Series later this month. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Little League World Series is back this summer, but fan’s won’t be invited in to the annual tournament.

The Little League World Series announced Friday that fans will not be allowed to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health and well-being of our teams and mitigating their exposure to COVID-19 must continue to be our main priority, as we conclude our World Series events,” Little League president and CEO Stephen Keener said in a statement . “With updated guidance from the CDC, and in consultation with our Pandemic Response Advisory Commission and medical advisors, we feel it’s essential to revert our attendance policy to unfortunately limit the spectators in Williamsport to the family and friends of our 16 participating teams and our highest-level volunteers and supporters. We are disappointed that we must roll back our spectators joining us in Williamsport this year, but are eager to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for the 16 teams who will compete in the World Series this summer.”

The top two teams from all eight regional tournaments across the country will advance to the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Each team will then get 250 team passes for friends and family, which will ensure that the stadium won’t be entirely empty.

Masks and vaccines are not currently required, but are “strongly encouraged.”

The United States is currently averaging nearly 126,000 new cases of the coronavirus each day as of Friday night, the highest figure since February, per The New York Times. Pennsylvania is averaging 1,700 new cases each day, a 134% increase over the past two weeks. About 67% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 53% are fully vaccinated.

The Little League World Series is set to take place from Aug. 19-29.

