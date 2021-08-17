Little League World Series 2021: Teams, schedule, TV channel, rules

The Little League World Series, the world's most famous kids' baseball tournament, is set to start in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Little League 12-year-old All-Stars have come from all parts of the U.S. for a chance to live the dream of becoming a Little League World Series Champion.

The tournament begins Thursday and runs through Aug. 29, so follow along as all the Little League teams make their way through the bracket.

Below is the list of all 16 teams participating in the 2021 Little World World Series and the day-by-day TV schedule on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Game times are all Eastern Time.

"A" teams were the 8 U.S. region tournament winners

"B" teams were the 8 U.S. runners-up

There are no international teams participating this year due to COVID restrictions

Tom Seaver teams

SOUTHEAST A = Nolensville Little League (Nolensville, TN)

NEW ENGLAND A = North Manchester-Hooksett Little League (Hooksett, N.H.)

MID-ATLANTIC A = Upper Providence Little League (Oaks, PA)

SOUTHWEST A = Lafayette Little League (Lafayette, LA)

GREAT LAKES B = West Side Little League (Hamilton, OH)

WEST B = Torrance Little League (Torrance, CA)

NORTHWEST B = Lake Oswego Little League (Lake Oswego, OR)

MIDWEST B = Sioux Falls Little League (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

A fan of the Holbrook 12-year-old All-Stars wears a t-shirt showing the members of the team on July 20 at Toms River East Little League. Holbrook defeated Bordentown, 6-4, in the Section 3 Championship game.

Hank Aaron teams

WEST A = Honolulu Little League (Honolulu, HI)

MIDWEST A = Hastings Baseball Little League (Hastings, NE)

GREAT LAKES A = Taylor North Little League (Taylor, MI)

NORTHWEST A = Eastlake Little League (Sammamish, WA)

NEW ENGLAND B = Manchester Little League (Manchester, CT)

MID-ATLANTIC B = Toms River East Little League (Toms River, NJ)

SOUTHEAST B = Martin County North Little League (Palm City, FL)

SOUTHWEST B = Wylie Little League (Abilene, TX)

Fans wait for the arrival of the New York Mets as Major Leaguers from the Phillies and Mets visit the Little League World Series. August 19, 2018, South Williamsport, Pa.

Schedule

Thursday

Game 1: Hawaii vs Connecticut, 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 2: Tennessee vs Ohio, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 3: Nebraska vs New Jersey, 5 p.m. ESPN

Game 4: New Hampshire vs California, 7 p.m. ESPN

Friday

Game 5: Pennsylvania vs Oregon, 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 6: Michigan vs Florida, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 7: Louisiana vs South Dakota, 5 p.m. ESPN

Game 8: Washington vs Texas, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Saturday

Game 9: Loser of Game 2 vs Loser of Game 4, 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 10: Loser of Game 1 vs Loser of Game 3, 3 p.m. ABC

Game 11: Loser of Game 6 vs Loser of Game 8, 6 p.m. ESPN

Game 12: Loser of Game 5 vs Loser of Game 7, 8 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, August 22

Game 13: Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 4, 9 a.m. ESPN

Game 14: Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 3, 11 a.m. ESPN

Game 15: Winner of Game 6 vs Winner of Game 8, 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 16: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 7, 3 p.m. ABC

Monday, August 23

Game 17: Loser of Game 15 vs Winner of Game 10, 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 18: Loser of Game 16 vs Winner of Game 9, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 19: Winner of Game 12 vs Loser of Game 13, 5 p.m. ESPN2

Game 20: Winer of Game 11 vs Loser of Game 14, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Tuesday, August 24

Game 21: Winner of Game 18 vs Winner of Game 19, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 22: Winner of Game 17 vs Winner of Game 20, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, August 25

Game 23: Winner of Game 13 vs Winner of Game 16, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 24: Winner of Game 14 vs Winner of Game 15, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, August 26

Game 25: Loser of Game 24 vs Winner of Game 22, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 26: Loser of Game 23 vs Winner of Game 21, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, August 28

Tom Seaver Final

Game 27: Winner of Game 23 vs Winner of Game 26, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Hank Aaron Final

Game 28: Winner of Game 24 vs Winner of Game 25, 3:30 p.m. ABC

Sunday, August 29

Consolation Final

Game 29: Loser of Game 27 vs Loser of Game 28, 10 a.m. ESPN

Little League World Series Final

Game 30: Winner of Game 27 vs Winner of Game 28, 3 p.m. ABC

Pitching rules

Here is the fine print on the pitching rules for Little League.

A manager must remove the pitcher when said pitcher reaches the limit for his/her age group (it is 85 pitches for the 12-year-olds). But the pitcher may remain in the game at another position: Exception: If a pitcher reaches the limit imposed in Regulation VI (c) for his/her league age while facing a batter, the pitcher may continue to pitch until any one of the following conditions occurs: 1. That batter reaches base; 2. That batter is put out; 3. The third out is made to complete the half-inning. NOTE: If a pitcher reaches 40 pitches while facing a batter, the pitcher may continue to pitch, and maintain their eligibility to play the position of catcher for the remainder of that day, until any one of the following conditions occurs: (1) that batter reaches base; (2) that batter is retired; or (3) the third out is made to complete the half-inning or the game. The pitcher would be allowed to play the catcher position provided that pitcher is moved, removed, or the game is completed before delivering a pitch to another batter. If a player delivers 41 or more pitches, and is not covered under the threshold exception, the player may not play the position of catcher for the remainder of that day.

Pitchers league age 14 and under must adhere to the following rest requirements:

If a player pitches 66 or more pitches in a day, four (4) calendar days of rest must be observed

If a player pitches 51-65 pitches in a day, three (3) calendar days of rest must be observed

If a player pitches 36-50 pitches in a day, two (2) calendar days of rest must be observed

If a player pitches 21-35 pitches in a day, one (1) calendar day of rest must be observed

If a player pitches 1-20 pitches in a day, no (0) calendar day of rest is required.

Here is the list of Little League World Series Champions since 2000

2020 - *No event due to COVID-19*

2019 - Eastbank (Louisiana)

2018 - Honolulu (Hawaii)

2017 - Tokyo Kitasuna (Japan)

2016 - Maine-Endwell (New York)

2015 - Tokyo-Kitasuna (Japan)

2014 - Seoul (South Korea)

2013 - Musashi-Fuchu (Japan)

2012 - Tokyo-Kitasuna (Japan)

2011 - Huntington Beach (California)

2010 - Edogawa Minami (Japan)

2009 - Park View (California)

2008 - Waipio (Hawaii)

2007 - Warner Robins (Georgia)

2006 - Northern (Georgia)

2005 - West Oahu (Hawaii)

2004 - Pabao (Curaçao)

2003 - Musashi-Fuchu (Japan)

2002 - Valley Sports (Kentucky)

2001 - The Kitasuna (Japan)

2000 - The Sierra Maestra (Venezuela)

