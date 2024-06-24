LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS: Pica paces South/Connell

Joe Pica collected three hits as South Scranton/Connell Park downed North Pocono, 12-4, in a District 17 8-9-10 Little League baseball tournament game Sunday.

Tess Lewis, Darrion Norton and Colby Davis added two hits apiece for South/Connell. Cullen Kopa contributed a two-run single. Davis was the winning pitcher, allowing no earned runs and two hits in four innings with six strikeouts.

August Nealon led North Pocono with two hits. Nicholas Bowers, Ben Carr and Colton Lowe each had one hit.

District 32 9-10-11 baseball

At East Scranton, Johnny Matthews went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and five RBIs to power Mid Valley past Carbondale, 12-4, in a District 32 9-10-11 tournament game.

Kellen Hughes and Jude McGrath each added two hits and one RBI for Mid Valley. Mason Perez finished with three RBIs, while Gabriel Zuraski and Rylan Rivera had two RBIs apiece. Patrick Hillier doubled.

Winning pitcher Brennan Mitchell threw a three-inning one-hitter with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Liam McGraw's RBI single in the first inning was the lone hit for Carbondale.

District 17 Majors baseball

At South Scranton, Jerry Jordan had three hits, including a double, as Abington blanked West Scranton, 15-0, in three innings.

Jake Kwiatkowski had a double and a single for Abington. he also was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out seven.

Daniel Spanish also had two hits in the victory.

Landon Sweeney had the lone hit for West Scranton.

North Pocono 10, South Scranton/Connell Park 0

At South Scranton on Saturday, Josh McHugh homered to highlight North Pocono's five-inning win.

Christian Clarke added a double and a single for North Pocono. He also allowed just one hit and struck out four in 1.1 innings of relief. Starter and winning pitcher Chris Lowe gave up just one hit and struck out three in 2.2 innings.

Lowe, Owen Miscavage, Kyle Drake, Luke Connor, James Carra and Evan Walsh also had hits for North Pocono.

Leon Kwiatkowski and Dylan Kelly had the only hits for South Scranton/Connell Park.