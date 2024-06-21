Little League: Solana Beach 9, Rancho Santa Fe 3

ENCINITAS (KUSI)– An exciting first District 31 little league game to start off the season for Solana Beach and Rancho Santa Fe.

Rancho Santa Fe’s Hudson Eatros clearing the bases with a double to put his team up on top 3-1.

But Solana Beach hitting a pair of homers a couple innings later thanks to Brayden Nady and Cole Tanner combining for 5 runs on those long shots.

Solana Beach takes home the 9-3 win.

