Little League: Scripps Ranch 13, Rancho Penasquitos 6

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – District 32 matchup featuring Scripps Ranch and Rancho Penasquitos.

This game would go to extra innings, but Scripps Ranch would rally in the 7th proving to be too much for Penasquitos.

Between homeruns courtesy of Nikhil Lacey and Jaston Carter and multiple RBI’s thanks to the rest of the team, Scripps Ranch taking the win 13-6.

