Little League: Santee National 6, Singing Hills 3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little league matchup takes us to Santee National facing Singing Hills.

This game would be tied up at 3- a piece, but Santee’s Lucas Chappelle would lift the team to 5-3 thanks to his 2-run RBI.

Santee National takes the 6-3 win at the end of the day.

