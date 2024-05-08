LITTLE LEAGUE: Roundup, May 7, 2024

YOUTH SPORTS

ABINGTON LITTLE LEAGUE

F. Smith & Sons 11

Nealon Law 7

WP: Gannon Wilson, 9 K. 2B: Wilson 2, Kevin Kuhle (FS). 3B: Vincie Pricci (FS). Notes: Shane Goldberg (FS) 3 hits, 2 runs; Wilson 3 hits, 3 runs; Conner Serge (FS) 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Pricci 2 hits, 2 runs; Dylan Lyle (FS) 2 hits; Patrick Keeler (NL) 2 hits, 2 runs.

Orlando Foods 13

G.R. Noto 2

WP: Patrick Donohue. 2B: Jake Kwiatkowski (OF). Notes: Donohue 3 runs; Rowan Jayne (OF) 3 runs; Billy Dempsey (OF) 2 RBI; Carson Walsh (OF) 2 runs.

VFW Post 7069 6

Abington Lions Club 5

WP: Penn Eckenrode, 10 K. 2B: Gabriel Thomas (VFW) 2, Eckenrode. 3B: Eckenrode. Notes: Eckenrode 4 hits, 2 runs; Thomas 3 hits, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Grady Thomachick (VFW) 2 RBI; Oliver Giroux (VFW) 2 runs; Daniel Spanish (ALC) 2 hits; Matthew Snyder (ALC) 2 runs.

HERITAGE LEAGUE

Pee Wee’s Garage 14

Chiaro Investment 3

WP: Carson Chadwick. 2B: Juan Rodriguez (PWG), Blake Marcks (PWG). 3B: Donnie Lee III (PWG), Zylon Polk (PWG). HR: Chadwick. Notes: George Arias (PWG) 2 hits; Jackson Griffiths (PWG) 2 hits.

CZS Dry Ice Blasting 5

Lenahan & Dempsey 2

WP: Sebastian Lora. 2B: Brady Shulte (LD). Notes: Lora 2 hits; Shulte 2 hits.

Steve Pronko Jewelers (NP) 7

Shamrock Construction (WS) 2

WP: Evan Walsh. 2B: Josh McHugh (NP), Aiden Moran (NP), Ben Deluca (WS). Notes: McHugh 2 hits; Moran 3 RBI; Deluca 2 hits.

Superior Trophy 10

Kay's Pizza 5

WP: Lucas Mills. 2B: Mills, Jayden Smith (KP). 3B: Melo Gantz (ST). HR: Austin Sostre (ST). Notes: Gantz 2 hits; Mills 2 hits; Smith 2 hits.

MID VALLEY LITTLE LEAGUE

Carbino Club 12

A2Z Insurance 7

WP: Jake Farrell. 2B: Farrell, Tommy Scagliotti (CC), Jake Borusiewicz (CC), Christian Conway (CC), Aidan Gerrity (A2Z). 3B: Luke Fiorelli (CC), Rocco Zurn (CC). Notes: Borusiewicz 3 hits; Fiorelli 3 hits; Farrell 2 hits; Scagliotti 2 hits; Conway 2 hits; Gerrity two hits.