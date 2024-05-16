LITTLE LEAGUE: Roundup, May 16, 2024

NOTE: Attention coaches and league administrators: In order to have your results published, you must include first and last name of players when submitting information. Also, please note that our email address has changed. Send your results to sports@scrantontimes.com.

ABINGTON LITTLE LEAGUE

F. Smith & Sons 13

Shamus Foundation 9

WP: Evan Ross. SV: Gannon Wilson. 2B: Vincie Pricci (FS), Dean Pasqualichio (SF). 3B: Wilson, Shane Goldberg (FS). Notes: Goldberg 2 hits; Wilson 2 hits, 2 runs; Pricci 2 hits, 2 runs; Eugene Phillips (FS) 2 hits, 2 runs; Pasqualichio 2 hits; Brady Nalevanko (SF) 2 hits.

Orlando Foods 13

Nealon Law 1

WP: Rowan Jayne, 6 K. 2B: Lauden McIntyre (NL). 3B: Jake Kwiatkowski (OF), Patrick Donohue (OF), Jayne, McIntyre. Notes: Kwiatkowski 2 hits, 2 RBI; Kevin Conaboy (OF) 4 runs; Donohue 3 runs; Jayne 2 RBI.

Abington Lions Club 9

G.R. Noto 8

WP: Daniel Spanish. 2B: Caleb Gardner (ALC), Max Vazquez (GRN). 3B: Flynn Volchoff (ALC). Notes: Volchoff 3 hits, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Spanish 3 runs; Matthew Snyder (ALC) 2 runs, 7 Ks pitching; Brayden Terpak (GRN) 2 hits; Henry Hillebrand (GRN) 2 hits.

VFW Post 7069 8

Nealon Law 3

WP: Jerry Jordan, 5 K. 2B: Jordan 2, Gabriel Thomas (VFW), Grady Tomachick (VFW), Tim Deschaine (NL). Notes: Jordan 3 runs; Thomas 2 hits, 3 runs; Luke Deschaine (NL) 2 hits.

HERITAGE LEAGUE

Kays Pizza (NP) 10

Pica HVAC (SS) 3

WP: Kyle Drake, 8 K; 2B: Isaac Van Winkle (KP), Liam Cole (KP), Conner Cole (KP), Luke Ferguson (PH). Notes: Drake 2 hits; Van Winkle 2 hits; Jaxon Bassi (KP) 2 hits; Nolan Dyson (KP) 2 hits.

Superior Trophy 5

Pronko Jewelers 3

WP: Lucas Mills. 2B: Landon Sweeney (ST). Notes: Austin Morales (ST) 2 hits; Aiden Moran (PJ) 2 hits; Carter Harlow (PJ) 2 hits.

Bingers (WS) 7

OF Lions (OF) 6

WP: Jayce Smith. 3B: Parker Harte (OF). HR: Smith. Notes: Louis Zelenski (OF) 2 hits.

Cal Mal Vending 5

CZS Dry Ice Blasting 4

WP: Lucas Yeager. 2B: Logan Yeager (CM). 3B: Asher Carl (CZS), Quinn Maloney (CZS). Notes: Emmett Carroll (CM) two hits.

MID VALLEY LITTLE LEAGUE

Carbino Club 13

Archbald A.C. 4

WP: Luke Fiorelli. 2B: Braydon Taylor (CC), Rocco Zurn (CC), Calvin Hayes (AAC). 3B: Jake Borusiewicz (CC). HR: Fiorelli. Notes: Jake Farrell (CC) 4 hits; Tommy Scagliotti (CC) 3 hits; Borusiewicz 3 hits; Fiorelli 2 hits; Taylor 2 hits; Hayes 2 hits.

NORTH SCRANTON LITTLE LEAGUE

St Stephen’s 8 (NS)

Shamrock Construction 3 (WS)

WP: Ryan Kearney. 2B: Connor Shupp (SS), Noah Franco (SS), Kearney, Duffy Shrive (WS). HR: Kearney.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Duchnik’s Towing 15

Justus True Value 0

WP: Brody Muehleisen. 2B: Peyton Naniewicz 2 (D), Cal Horan (D), Ryan Hollow (D). Notes: Naniewicz 4 hits; Horan 3 hits; William Carr (D) 2 hits; T.J. Horan (D) 2 hits.