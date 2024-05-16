LITTLE LEAGUE: Roundup, May 16, 2024
ABINGTON LITTLE LEAGUE
F. Smith & Sons 13
Shamus Foundation 9
WP: Evan Ross. SV: Gannon Wilson. 2B: Vincie Pricci (FS), Dean Pasqualichio (SF). 3B: Wilson, Shane Goldberg (FS). Notes: Goldberg 2 hits; Wilson 2 hits, 2 runs; Pricci 2 hits, 2 runs; Eugene Phillips (FS) 2 hits, 2 runs; Pasqualichio 2 hits; Brady Nalevanko (SF) 2 hits.
Orlando Foods 13
Nealon Law 1
WP: Rowan Jayne, 6 K. 2B: Lauden McIntyre (NL). 3B: Jake Kwiatkowski (OF), Patrick Donohue (OF), Jayne, McIntyre. Notes: Kwiatkowski 2 hits, 2 RBI; Kevin Conaboy (OF) 4 runs; Donohue 3 runs; Jayne 2 RBI.
Abington Lions Club 9
G.R. Noto 8
WP: Daniel Spanish. 2B: Caleb Gardner (ALC), Max Vazquez (GRN). 3B: Flynn Volchoff (ALC). Notes: Volchoff 3 hits, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Spanish 3 runs; Matthew Snyder (ALC) 2 runs, 7 Ks pitching; Brayden Terpak (GRN) 2 hits; Henry Hillebrand (GRN) 2 hits.
VFW Post 7069 8
Nealon Law 3
WP: Jerry Jordan, 5 K. 2B: Jordan 2, Gabriel Thomas (VFW), Grady Tomachick (VFW), Tim Deschaine (NL). Notes: Jordan 3 runs; Thomas 2 hits, 3 runs; Luke Deschaine (NL) 2 hits.
HERITAGE LEAGUE
Kays Pizza (NP) 10
Pica HVAC (SS) 3
WP: Kyle Drake, 8 K; 2B: Isaac Van Winkle (KP), Liam Cole (KP), Conner Cole (KP), Luke Ferguson (PH). Notes: Drake 2 hits; Van Winkle 2 hits; Jaxon Bassi (KP) 2 hits; Nolan Dyson (KP) 2 hits.
Superior Trophy 5
Pronko Jewelers 3
WP: Lucas Mills. 2B: Landon Sweeney (ST). Notes: Austin Morales (ST) 2 hits; Aiden Moran (PJ) 2 hits; Carter Harlow (PJ) 2 hits.
Bingers (WS) 7
OF Lions (OF) 6
WP: Jayce Smith. 3B: Parker Harte (OF). HR: Smith. Notes: Louis Zelenski (OF) 2 hits.
Cal Mal Vending 5
CZS Dry Ice Blasting 4
WP: Lucas Yeager. 2B: Logan Yeager (CM). 3B: Asher Carl (CZS), Quinn Maloney (CZS). Notes: Emmett Carroll (CM) two hits.
MID VALLEY LITTLE LEAGUE
Carbino Club 13
Archbald A.C. 4
WP: Luke Fiorelli. 2B: Braydon Taylor (CC), Rocco Zurn (CC), Calvin Hayes (AAC). 3B: Jake Borusiewicz (CC). HR: Fiorelli. Notes: Jake Farrell (CC) 4 hits; Tommy Scagliotti (CC) 3 hits; Borusiewicz 3 hits; Fiorelli 2 hits; Taylor 2 hits; Hayes 2 hits.
NORTH SCRANTON LITTLE LEAGUE
St Stephen’s 8 (NS)
Shamrock Construction 3 (WS)
WP: Ryan Kearney. 2B: Connor Shupp (SS), Noah Franco (SS), Kearney, Duffy Shrive (WS). HR: Kearney.
PIONEER LEAGUE
Duchnik’s Towing 15
Justus True Value 0
WP: Brody Muehleisen. 2B: Peyton Naniewicz 2 (D), Cal Horan (D), Ryan Hollow (D). Notes: Naniewicz 4 hits; Horan 3 hits; William Carr (D) 2 hits; T.J. Horan (D) 2 hits.