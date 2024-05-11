LITTLE LEAGUE: Roundup, May 10, 2024

YOUTH SPORTS

NOTE: Attention coaches and league administrators: In order to have your results published, you must include first and last name of players when submitting information. Also, please note that our email address has changed. Send your results to sports@scrantontimes.com.

ABINGTON LITTLE LEAGUE

Orlando Foods 9

F. Smith & Sons 8

WP: Jake Kwiatkowski, 8 K. SV: Patrick Donohue. 2B: Carson Walsh (OF), Justin Johnson (OF), Rowan Jayne (OF), Evan Ross (FS), Shane Goldberg (FS). 3B: Kwiatkowski. Notes: Kwiatkowski 3 hits, 3 runs; Walsh 3 runs; Jayne 2 hits, 2 RBI; William Dempsey (OF) 2 RBI; Donohue 2 runs; Gannon Wilson (FS) 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Goldberg 3 RBI, 2 runs; Ross 2 runs; Vincie Pricci (FS) 2 runs.

HERITAGE LEAGUE

Steve Pronko Jewelers (NP) 6

Bingers (WS) 0

WP: Josh McHugh, 10 K. 2B: McHugh, Carter Harlow (NP). 3B: McHugh 2, Christian Bentler (NP). Notes: Bentler 2 hits; Evan Walsh (NP) 2 hits.

CZS Dry Ice Blasting 10

Sheetz 3

WP: Liam Bender. 2B: Colin Walker (CZS), Jack Trapper (CZS), Quinn Kelly (CZS). Notes: Kelly, 2 hits; Jimmer Mendola (S) 2 hits; Bentley Bovenkamp (S) 2 hits.

Superior Trophy 7

Pee Wee's Garage 2

WP: Melo Gantz. 2B: James Gadson (ST), Austin Sostre (ST). Notes: Gantz 2 hits; Jackson Griffiths (PW) 2 hits.