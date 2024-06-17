Little League: Poway National 6, Escondido American 2

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – In the first round of play for District 31 Little League, Poway National defeats Escondido American 6-2.

In the Top of the 2nd Inning, Poway National’s Brayden Atkinson drives in two runs on a single to center field to give Poway a 2-0 lead.

In the Top of the 5th Inning, Cohen Sher extends Poway National’s lead to 4-0, after he drives in two runs on his infield single.

In the Top of the 6th, Luke Yarpezeshkan crushes the ball over the wall in left-center field for a two-run home run to extend Poway’s lead to 6-0.

Escondido American would fight back in the Bottom of the 6th Inning, as both Able Beeney & Adam Baker drive in runs on singles to make it 6-2, but the game would end with bases loaded with the tying run at the plate after a strikeout.

