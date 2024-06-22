Little League: Point Loma 7, Clairemont 0

KUSI (SAN DIEGO) – Little League action takes us to District 32, where Point Loma and Clairemont face off.

Point Loma would be too much to handle, Carter Santos showing out on defense and offense.

Point Loma puts away the 7-nothing win.

