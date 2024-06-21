Little League: Encanto 6, Valley De Oro 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Encanto and Valley De Oro square off in a District 66 Little League matchup.

Encanto starting pitcher Isaac Hunter goes 4 innings allowing only 1 hit while striking out 8 batters.

Encanto breaks a scoreless tie in the fourth inning as they score 3 runs, highlighted by an RBI triple from Andrew Guizar.

Valley De Oro’s Alfonso Navarro drives in Michael Brooks with a single to right center as Valley De Oro scores 2 in their half of the fourth to make it a 3-2 game.

Encanto’s Steve Renteria drives in 2 runs with a triple down the left field line to widen the lead and Ricardo Cobian comes on in relief to record the final 6 outs as Encanto goes on to win 6-2.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.