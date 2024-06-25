Little League: Del Mar 6, Poway National 3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Del Mar and Poway National square off in a District 31 Little League matchup.

Poway National’s Eligh Farmer drives in one of 2 first inning runs with the single to right field as Poway builds and early 3-0.

Del Mar responds with 3 runs in the fourth and 3 more in the fifth, highlighted by hits from Hank Milligan and Gavin Sweeney to take the lead and go on to win 6-3.

