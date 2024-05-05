Little League celebrates new season

May 4—ASHTABULA — Cederquist Park was packed to the brim on Saturday morning as the Ashtabula Little League hosted opening ceremonies with players, coaches, parents and other supporters from the community.

Players and coaches packed the field for the ceremony that included the announcement of each team and its sponsor.

Ashtabula Little League President Frank Cole said inter-park play started on Tuesday and some other county Little League parks were going to have opening ceremonies as well.

Cole said there are 39 Ashtabula teams playing this year which is up a few from last season. He said 16 of those teams are "tee-ball" or "coach-pitch," with four or five girls coach-pitch softball teams.

Steve Opalko, general sales manager for Montrose Auto Group, threw out the first pitch that was caught by Jayden Cruz of the Minor League Yankees. Cole said Montrose is the 2024 main sponsor of the Ashtabula Little League.

Opalko took the microphone and pronounced, "Play ball!" over a new sound system constructed this year. It cost between $40,000 and $50,000 from an anonymous donation, Cole said.

Several games were scheduled on Saturday so teams made their way to the appropriate field and got things rolling.

Cole thanked the new board of directors for making the season possible. The names of board members were read, along with nearly 20 people who volunteer their time to make the Little League season possible.

Cole reinforced the partnership to work with the Ashtabula Township Park Board, the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office and others to make sure the property does not have homeless people on site.

He said three people were recently arrested for criminal trespassing at the site.

Parking was at a premium with so many people gathered for the festivities, which included Lakeside freshman Lidi Amys Soto performing the national wnthem.

Cole said the park will not be hosting any state championships this year. He said the league's only fundraiser this year will be an online raffle that can be accessed at www.givebutter.com or by texting ASHBALL to 53-555.

About eight miles east of Cederquist Park, the Kingsville Little League got off to an official start with native son Steve Kray throwing out the first pitch that was caught by his son Logan.

"It was an awesome experience. I especially enjoyed the opportunity to throw to my son. The Kingsville Little League has been great to me. It gave me my roots and friends that I have to this day," he said.