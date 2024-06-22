Little-known Charlotte high school QB, who threw 26 passes last year, commits to UNC

Providence Day quarterback Zaid Lott has started one varsity game in his high school career, but he committed to North Carolina on Thursday, several months before his junior season begins.

Lott is 6-foot-4, 205-pounds. He’s played behind two-time N.C. Mr. Football Jadyn Davis for the past two seasons. Davis is now a freshman at Michigan.

Lott completed 21 of 26 passes last year for more than 300 yards.

“He’s got elite arm talent,” Providence Day coach Chad Grier said. “And he’s worked as hard as anybody. He could’ve started anywhere in the city last year, and people were after him, and he decided to stay and be patient and wait on his opportunity.”

On Thursday, Providence Day played in a 7-on-7 at North Carolina, the fifth such event the Chargers had played in less than two weeks, Grier said. After winning the first four 7-on-7s, Providence Day lost in the quarterfinals in Chapel Hill on the last play. Afterwards, Grier said Tar Heels coach Mack Brown spoke with Lott, who committed to the school during the meeting.

Grier said that coaches at South Carolina were also really impressed with Lott, when they watched Providence Day’s 7-on-7 in Columbia.

“You don’t have to project with him,” Grier said of Lott. “He doesn’t have a lot of film, but you see a guy who commands the pocket, moves his feet and makes all the throws. And when you see him in person, he’s the real deal. He’s got a chance to be really special. I think he would be a national-level guy (with more exposure), and he’s got great parents and they were like, ‘We’re all in on Chapel Hill and we’re not going through the (recruiting) process.’”