Little Hearts, Big Minds aims to promote empowerment through sports for Green Bay area children

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Little Hearts, Big Minds (LHBM) is a nonprofit dedicated to helping young student-athletes learn valuable skills inside and outside of their sport.

Founder Zachary Pate founded the program to teach children how to be themselves and create a loving environment for students. He says his hope has always been to allow the youth to feel empowered through sports, but also push them to be the best versions of themselves.

“When it comes to the youth of Green Bay, the youth of Marinette County, Luxemburg [or] Janesville, I think LHBM is a household name,” Pate said. “I think anybody that’s ever been a part of my program, come through my program or been a part of my team, I think they’ll say that they were always a part of my family.”

One Green Bay high school senior who has been part of the program for years says that Pate has been like a father figure in monitoring him.

“I’m looking to play college basketball somewhere,” Henry said. “He’s kind of taught us to work no matter what everyone else is saying, just keep pushing yourself and be yourself.”

For more information, visit LHBM’s social media pages.

