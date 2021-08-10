Little girl in tears when dad returns from Army

For nine-year-old Zaycee Liberty Potts, her daddy is her hero.

But for Sgt. Michael Potts, being Zaycee's hero means that he has had to watch her from afar for most of her life.

Michael deployed four times during his 11-year Army career. His first deployment was when Zaycee was three months old, and his latest deployment was when she was nine years old.

Watch the sweetest homecoming with dad and his daughter above!

"I'm just very proud of my dad for him being in the army. And it just makes me proud that he's a soldier and he protects everybody." says a proud Zaycee.

Sgt. Michael Potts endured four deployments away from his daughter, Zaycee Liberty Potts. Every time he returns, the emotions are high.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Army dad's emotional homecoming to his little girl