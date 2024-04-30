Is the Little General set to make a ‘big’ jump back to Memphis?

MEMPHIS – While Penny Hardaway stays busy in the portal trying to rebuild his roster, it also looks like Hardaway is adding to his coaching staff for next season.

Adding a very familiar name to Memphis hoops fans.

According to multiple reports, Hardaway is set to hire former Tiger great Andre Turner to his staff, though there has been nothing official from Penny or the university.

Turner has spent the last three years as head coach of Lane College over in Jackson, Tennessee but is best remembered as the Little General who helped lead then Memphis State to the 1985 Final Four as part of his four seasons in the blue and gray from ’82 to ’86.

Turner also spent six seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Mitchell High School before making the jump to the college ranks.

