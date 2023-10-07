Little Falls earns first football win

LITTLE FALLS - Section III has one less winless football team.

The Little Falls Mounties broke through into the victory column Friday when they beat Hannibal's Warriors 42-18 in a Class C crossover game.

"It's a good win tonight; we needed one," said coach Bryan Shepardson, whose Mounties are back in Class C this fall after one season playing in Class D. "We've played hard all year, and I give the kids a lot of credit. We've been in every game; we just haven't been able to finish. Tonight we finished; after that first one, we finished drives, and we finished the game."

Quarterback Jackson Hummel threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score for Little Falls (1-5) which scored first at home and never trailed against Hannibal (1-4), which entered the game with back-to-back losses after its lone victory over Utica's Class D Notre Dame Jugglers.

The Mounties had the ball first and were stopped at the Hannibal 10-yard line, where they turned the ball over on downs. The Little Falls defense forced Hannibal to punt the ball back from its 12, and Xavier Dunn returned the kick to the 17, the spot from where he caught Hummel's first touchdown pass on the next play.

Little Falls also scored on its next three drives after allowing Hannibal to score on its next try. A failed two-point conversion by the Warriors left Little Falls with a 7-6 lead that expanded to 21-6. Braden McCumber ran 27 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and Hummel threw a 19-yarder scoring pass to Dom Izzo early in the second.

The 21-6 lead was reminiscent of a 21-7 lead the Mounties had - and lost - in the second half of their Sept. 8 game at Solvay.

"Even though we make a couple mistakes," Shepardson said, "I think we have improved all through the year. These kids have not quit."

A Logan Longley touchdown brought the Warriors back within nine points, but the Mounties handed the ball to Noah Foster twice in a goal-line situation, and the senior lineman scored on a 4-yard run.

The Mounties missed the conversion but tacked on two points with a safety before halftime. John Almaviva kicked off beyond the Hannibal returners, and the Warriors started their next drive near their own 5; a snap went over quarterback Tyler Emmmons' head, and as he retrieved the ball, Mountie Wyatt Beadle arrived in the backfield to force him across the end line.

Hummel threw a short touchdown pass to Zach Fallis in the third quarter and added a 7-yard run of his own to make the score 42-14. Hannibal added a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Little Falls returns to Class C East play next week for a Friday night road trip to meet General Brown, the 2022 Section III champion.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Little Falls defeats Hannibal for first win of 2023 football season