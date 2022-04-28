Little discussed, should UCLA’s Greg Dulcich be the TE prospect in Cowboys’ future?

The Dallas Cowboys seem well prepared to select a TE at some point over the next three days. They’ve been linked to a prospect for almost every round. The need is there, as the depth chart has no one on a long-term plan, with TE1 Dalton Schultz on the franchise tag and little-used Sean McKeon and Jeremy Sprinkle behind him. Dallas has brought in Cade Otton, Jeremy Ruckert, Jelani Woods and even Jalen Wydermyer for official visits.

But what about the early-projected guy they haven’t been linked to? UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich really put it together in his final year of play at UCLA, in which he earned honorable mention All-America selection by Phil Steele, first-team AP and Phil Steele All-Pac-12. So does he fit with the Cowboys? Let’s take a look at his film to find out.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 243 pounds

Jersey Number: 85

Stats (2021): 42 catches, 725 yards, 5 touchdowns

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: USC (2020), LSU (2021), Oregon (2021) Utah (2021)

Best Game: LSU (2021)

Worst Game: Oregon (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Finds soft spots against zone coverage and sits in open holes well. Sinks his hips going into breaks. Good at running leak routes, across the field.

Ball Skills: Looks in the ball and has soft reliable hands. Struggles in contested catch scenarios, but leaves no concern for tracking the ball and looking it in.

Blocking: Has a tendency to strike wide with his initial hand placement. Able to adjust them and get them tightened inside but has consistent wide initial strikes. Able to reach the second level and seal off his blocks with relative ease. Pad level can get high and he can not anchor in at times, resulting in him getting walked back. Has movements of getting his head to the appropriate shoulder of the defender to adequately block them.

Contested Catch: Has good focus on the ball, able to look the catch through a defenders hands. However he hasn’t displayed the ability to go up and highpoint the football in contested catch scenarios.

Fluidness/Flexibility: Has the functional hip flexibility to flip his hips and seal off his block, but wasn’t asked to do this often.

Performance Evaluation:

Versatility: Able to be used inline or split out wide as a receiver. Generates his hips enough and has the mobility to lead me to believe he would be effective as a H-back as well.

Vertical Threat: Able to beat linebackers often and threaten the defense vertically. Will likely command the matchup of a safety, if a defense truly wants to eliminate him from the game.

YAC Ability: Offers some versatility after the catch, capable of stopping suddenly, performing a jump cut and making a defender miss.

Physicality: Lacks any real physicality, he puts the effort there when he is blocking, but his hands missing consistently hurt him here.

Explosiveness: Generates velocity from his hips at a very high level. Explosive out of his three point stance.

Strengths:

Good at finding soft spots against zone coverage to sit in and give his QB an open throwing window. Has soft, reliable hands, the only drops per say you are able to see are in contested catch situations. He is a versatile player, he is able to be used inline, split out and he leads me to believe he would be serviceable as a lead H-back. Stretches the seam vertically and puts pressure on the defense.

Weaknesses:

Doesn’t look to have the most diverse route tree at the moment, but the glaring weakness, comes from his blocking. He is quite often wide with his initial hand punch, leaving him forced to battle to reestablish hand placement in the middle of the rep. He struggles to anchor in at times and his pad level can get high. Doesn’t necessarily play with a mean streak either. Struggles to high point the football.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The Cowboys love their tight ends to be good blockers as well as pass catchers. Therefore Dulcich may be a project in their eyes; but he is a worthwhile project. If he can work on being less erratic with his initial hand placement he could turn into a serviceable blocker.

He stretches the defense vertically up the seam and has reliable hands. He needs to work on his contested catch ability but the Cowboys already have options who excel in that area in Michael Gallup and Ceedee Lamb. In an offense that is lacking a real second option at tight end, it very well may be in the cards for the Cowboys to address that position in the draft.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 13 Fluidness/Flexibility (5) 3.75 Ball Skills (10) 9.2 Vertical Threat (10) 8.5 Blocking (10) 7.2 YAC Ability (10) 7 Contested Catch (10) 7.8 Physicality (10) 7.5 Versatility (10) 9 Explosiveness (10) 9.2

Final Grade:

80.85, 2nd round player

