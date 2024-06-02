Little to cheer for as Marlins are blanked for second consecutive time by Rangers

With 13,351 fans and 277 dogs at Sunday’s “Bark at the Park” Marlins game, the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers proved they were the alphas in this series, winning 6-0.

Sunday’s game had a theme — giving.

“Bark at the Park” benefited the Humane Society of Greater Miami and allowed fans to bring furry friends to the game.

June 2 also was the fourth annual Lou Gehrig Day across the league, to raise awareness for ALS research.

But as far as baseball, the Marlins had nothing to celebrate Sunday. They were shut out for the second game in a row — Miami fell 7-0 to Texas less than 24 hours earlier — and sixth time this season.The Marlins’ bats were silenced after opening the series Friday with an 8-2 win in which they had 12 hits.

“After the first game their whole staff made a really good adjustment,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “Obviously back-to-back shutouts is not ideal.”

Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers started the game with a rough first inning, allowing three runs on four hits.

“If things don’t go your way early you just have to keep putting your head down and keep going,” said Rogers, who fell to 1-7 for the season. “It’s nine innings for a reason and not one.”

The Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz and Jake Burger had back-to-back, one-out singles in the fourth inning, but they were stranded.

Rogers improved after the first inning but got too much of the plate on a pitch in the sixth to Adolis Garcia, who hit his 13th home run of the season.

“After the first inning he really started to settle in and gave us a chance to win,” Schumaker said of Rogers. “Even in the first inning they came out swinging, some ground balls that got through early, but other than that I thought he did really good.”

Miami Marlins third base Emmanuel Rivera (15) throws the ball after fielding it during the fourth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at loanDepot Park in Miami.

In six innings, Rogers threw 87 pitches — 52 of them for strikes. He struck out three and walked two. It was his longest outing since April 13, 2023, when he went six innings in a 5-1 victory over Arizona. He was limited by injury to four starts last season.

▪ Sixto to IL: The team announced that right-hander Sixto Sanchez (0-3, 6.06 ERA) was put on the 15-day injury list with right shoulder inflammation.

“We have to figure out exactly how to get a better shoulder routine going for him,” Schumaker said.

▪ Chisholm’s good glove: On Sunday, center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. made another great catch while sprinting full speed toward the wall. He made an impressive one-handed snag Saturday.

▪ Schedule notes: The Marlins will be back in action at home at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday against Tampa Bay. ... The next “Bark at the Park” game will be Monday, June 17, against St. Louis.