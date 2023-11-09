Little change in LSU’s betting odds for Week 11 matchup vs. Florida on Thursday

After a frustrating loss to Alabama that ended LSU’s hopes of winning the SEC West again and reaching the New Year’s Six for the first time under coach Brian Kelly, the Tigers will look to avoid a hangover as they return home to host the Florida Gators on Saturday.

The Gators are fighting for bowl eligibility after a loss to Arkansas, needing to win one of the last three against ranked opponents.

LSU opened the week as a 13.5-point favorite in that game, and the line has moved even more in its favor during the week. It now sits at -14, and on Thursday, the only change in the odds was the over/under, which increased by half a point to 64 points.

Here are the latest lines as of 11:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, per BetMGM.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Florida +14

-115 O 64

-110 +450 LSU -14

-105 U 63.5

-110 -650

LSU will host the Gators at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network in Week 11.

