Little Boy 'Toadally' Not Ready for Close Amphibian Encounter

Curiosity … terrified the child, as was illustrated recently by an adorable two-year-old, torn between delight and sheer terror at the sight of a toad his father caught in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The educational moment was recorded by Misha Hoyt and shows her son Samuel staring at the amphibian while asking his father to put it back in the jar, unsure whether to freak out or pet it.

The biology lesson went a step too far, however, when Samuel’s dad showed the little boy the toad’s nose, with Samuel responding with a horrified shriek.

Hoyt told Storyful that Samuel was typically “very afraid of wildlife” but that her husband, who regularly catches all sorts of things, often shares his finding with the kids.

“He was very curious about the toad and wanted to see it and touch it but was also very terrified all at the same time,” Hoyt said. Credit: Misha Hoyt via Storyful