A little better each day: Fall Creek softball making its first trip to state Thursday

Fall Creek softball’s first trip to state has been years in the making. Since 2021, the Crickets have made the postseason sectional round every year, improving their record each season in the process.

But one thing eluded Fall Creek in that time, its first ever trip to the state tournament. The 2022 and 2023 seasons in particular dealt the Crickets cruel endings.

In each of Fall Creek’s previous two seasons, the Crickets year came to an end one win short of state. Fall Creek lost in the sectional finals, both times at the hands of the Grantsburg Pirates. Grantsburg beat the Crickets 3-0 last year and 7-6 in 2022 before going onto win the 2022 Division 4 state championship.

This season, the two seemed destined to meet once again. With 13 upperclassmen on the roster — five of which are seniors — Fall Creek came into the season with high expectations, ranking as the No. 4 Division 4 team in the state in the first WFSCA/WisSports.net Softball Coaches Poll of the season.

No. 1 in those rankings? The Grantsburg Pirates. The two lived up to the expectations. Grantsburg came into the postseason undefeated and still atop the rankings. Fall Creek, meanwhile, finished the regular season 24-2 and climbed up to No. 2 in the final coaches poll of the season.

The two made their way through a loaded sectional and for the third time, faced off in the sectional finals. This time, Fall Creek wouldn’t be denied.

Fall Creek played exceptional defense and junior pitcher Grace Herrem helped keep a dangerous Pirates lineup off the board. The game was a scoreless tie going into the 12th inning before senior Elena Raffesberger hit an RBI-single that scored Kennedy Tumm, giving Fall Creek the 1-0 win.

Third time proved to be the charm and Fall Creek was off to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

“It means a ton for our kids, our parents and our community,” Fall Creek head coach Brad Ceranski said. “The players have worked really hard. They’ve put a lot of time in and they’ve got a lot of determination, so it’s just exciting for them to realize the dream of going to state and the [community support] is off the charts. There’s a ton of support for the girls going down to Madison.”

The Crickets’ success should hardly come as a surprise to anyone. Fall Creek returned much of a roster that received numerous accolades a year ago and sports a junior class that has more than picked up the slack left from the loss of three all-conference seniors.

Among the returners is shortstop Sophie Johnson, who has been an All-West Cloverbelt selection the last two seasons, including a first team nod in 2023. Johnson hasn’t missed a beat and set the school record for home runs in a single season back on May 9.

Johnson is one of five seniors on the roster. Raffesberger, Averie Barka, Ava Haskins and Maissy Nall. Barka was an all-conference honorable mention in 2023.

Among the talented junior class is Kennedy Tumm, an All-West Cloverbelt first team selection a year ago. Tumm plays third base and is a fixture of the Crickets lineup. There’s also Grace Herrem who has emerged as a force on the mound. The junior pitcher went the distance in the sectional final against Grantsburg and will start the Crickets state semifinal against Coleman.

It’s a talented group that has risen to the occasion. Ceranski says the key was not looking too far ahead.

“The whole year it’s been about us trying to get a little better each game,” Ceranski said. “We improved tremendously throughout the season… Hopefully we can get a little bit better down in Madison.”

The Crickets were given the No. 1 seed and will take on No. 4 Coleman at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The winner will move on to the championship game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against either No. 2 Cuba City or No. 3 Auburndale.

Coleman is also making its first ever appearance at state. The Cougars beat Random Lake to punch their ticket to the tournament after a 22-4 season and a 10-0 record in the Marinette and Oconto Conference.

“The entire [Division 4] field is very strong,” Ceranski said. “For us, it’s do what we need to do well, adjust to what we see in the game and figure out how to get one more run than them.”

Fall Creek is entering its first ever state tournament not just as a participant, but as the favorite, reflected by its top seed.

Even in spite of that, the Crickets aren’t gonna change something that works. The message before the game will be the same as it always is for Fall Creek.

“Let’s see if we can play a little bit better than we did in any other game this year,” Ceranski said of the message to the team. “[That’s been] the same message we’ve had all year, and that’s going to be the message on Thursday.”