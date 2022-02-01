A little background on Bears new GM Ryan Poles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Windy City has an entirely new foundation when it comes to leadership, making hopes for next season considerably high.

Now that Matt Eberflus has undertaken the role as head coach of the Bears, Chicago is going to see major changes this upcoming season. But it doesn’t stop there. GM Ryan Poles is also another asset to the leadership squad who plans on instilling change in the franchise.

Ryan Poles has one goal in mind, and that is “divisional dominance.”

But who is Poles, and what are his plans for the Bears this year?

Who is Ryan Poles?

Ryan Poles is the new general manager of the Chicago Bears. The 36-year-old football connoisseur is a native of Canandaigua, N.Y., and attended Boston College before becoming a football executive.

In 2008, Poles was signed to the Bears offseason practice squad member as an undrafted free agent. He did not make the roster. Now, he has now inherited the top position on the team that initially gave him his first NFL opportunity.

What has Poles done in his professional career so far?

Poles’ coaching career started in 2008 when he became a graduate assistant for the Boston College Eagles. By 2009, he made the jump from college to the pros, after landing his role as the scouting assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over the last 13 years, Poles has shared his football expertise within the Kansas City franchise, serving multiple roles for the Chiefs.

After serving as scouting assistant, Poles became the Chiefs’ college scouting coordinator from 2010 to 2015. From 2016 to 2018, Poles was the Chiefs’ director of college scouting, and from 2019 to 2020, he became the assistant director of player personnel. Since then, he has served as the executive director of player personnel, and now will be shifting gears again, by joining the Bears as general manager.

On January 25, 2022, Poles officially replaced Ryan Pace as the Bears' new general manager.

What are his plans for Chicago this year?

In a full introductory press conference alongside Eberflus, Poles stated his plan to take over the NFC this season.

“We’re gonna build through the draft. We’re gonna acquire young, fast and physical football players,” Poles said.

“We’re going to be selective in free agency, and we’re going to connect evaluation with valuation. We’re gonna have a relentless approach to fix our weakness. We’re gonna solve problems with open communication and candor.

“And the last thing, the most important piece is we’re gonna take the North and never give it back.”