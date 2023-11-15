Litrenta named 20th ECU football coach

Nov. 15—East Central University President Wendell Godwin and Athletic Director Matt Cole announced today the removal of the interim tag from John Litrenta, naming him the 20th head coach in the history of the ECU football program.

"John has a vision for East Central University football and I am excited to see the future under his leadership," Cole said. "He has a great understating of the modern student-athlete, and his emphasis on supporting young men and building character and culture stands out."

The decision follows Litrenta serving in the role as interim during the 2023 season.

Describing the interim period as a valuable learning experience, Litrenta expressed gratitude for the growth it afforded him and welcomed the promotion to full-time head coach.

"I am very appreciative of Matt and President Godwin for their continued trust in me," expressed Litrenta. "This past year has been emotional and I am thankful for everything that was learned. We know where we are, and we know where we want to go."

"We knew this season was going to be a rebuilding year for our program," stated Godwin. "While we had hoped for more victories on the field, the future of our program is in good hands. We are excited for Coach Litrenta and our student-athletes. Our Athletic Director is adding academic support for our athletes in order to improve student outcomes and degree completion. These improvements will benefit our football team moving forward."

Litrenta assumed the role of interim head coach in December 2022 after the resignation of previous head coach, Kris McCullough.

Prior to taking the helm of the program, Litrenta led the ECU Tiger defense that achieved the No. 1 spot on three GAC lists as well as turnover margin per game in the nation. In addition, he had nine players earn All-GAC accolades, one secure D2 All-American Honorable Mention, and two clinch All-Super Region 3 honors.

Litrenta came to the Tiger football staff during the 2018 season as outside linebackers coach. He was then elevated to defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

Before joining the ECU Tigers, Litrenta was an assistant coach for the University of South Dakota from March of 2016 through the end of the 2017 season as the defensive quality control coach. He assisted the defensive coordinator in safety meetings and on-field evaluations, worked on the defensive side of the team's video editing system, and recruited junior college players while also scouting high school.

Prior to his stint at South Dakota, Litrenta was the defensive backs coach at the College of DuPage (Illinois) for the 2015 season. He helped lead the Chaparrals to an 8-2 record and a No. 9 national ranking. DuPage's secondary produced 18 interceptions, eighth-most in the nation.

Litrenta was a three-year starter at linebacker at Olivet Nazarene, where he recorded 212 tackles and three interceptions in his career.