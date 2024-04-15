Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna breaks discus throw record that stood since 1986

FILE - Silver medalist Mykolas Alekna, of Lithuania, celebrates during a medal ceremony for the discus throw at the World Athletics Championships, July 20, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Alekna broke a world record in the discus throw that had stood since 1986 on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the Oklahoma Throws Series competition. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

RAMONA, Okla. (AP) — Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania broke a world record in the discus throw that had stood since 1986 on Sunday at the Oklahoma Throws Series competition.

Alekna's throw of 243 feet, 11 inches (74.35 meters) eclipsed the mark of 243 feet (74.08 meters) set by Germany's Jurgen Schult on June 6, 1986. Alekna's throw was originally measured at 244-1 (74.41) but later revised, according to World Athletics. The record is subject to ratification.

The 21-year-old Alekna, a junior at the University of California, is a two-time medal winner at the world outdoor championships. He captured a silver medal at the 2022 worlds in Oregon and bronze last summer in Hungary.

His big throw bumped his father, Virgilijus, to third on the career list. Virgilijus Alekna had a toss of 242-4 (73.88) in 2000.

Mykolas Alekna's big day comes a day after Cuba's Yaimé Perez recorded the longest women's discus throw since 1989 at 239-9 (73.09).

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Mykolas Alekna’s performance came the day after Cuba’s Yaime Perez threw 73.09m in Ramona for the longest women’s discus throw in the world since 1989.

(asterisk)Subject to the usual ratification procedure