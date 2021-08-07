Literary calendar: David LaRochelle signs latest kids' book in White Bear Lake

Aug. 7—LIV ARNESEN — World-renowned explorer, lecturer, author and educator launches her book "Skiing Into the Bright Open: My Solo Journey to the South Pole," available for the first time in English. She will visit from Norway via Zoom with her editor, University of Minnesota Press' Erik Anderson, who will be at Norway House in Minneapolis to join her in conversation. In her book, Arnesen describes the experience of being the first known woman to ski unsupported to the South Pole. Free and open to the public. 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. To register for the event, or to register to watch from home via the livestream, go to: norwayhouse.org/calendar/book/skiing-into-the-bright-open.

DAVID LAROCHELLE: Everybody's favorite kids' author signs copies of his latest book, "How to Apologize," illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka, at LaRochelle's hometown bookstore. The children's picture book is a funny guide to correcting your mistakes. 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON

Readers who are longing to touch books and browse shelves will be happy to know that Louise Erdrich's Birchbark Books at 2115 W. 21st St., Mpls., reopened July 31 after more than a year of being shuttered. There was music, dancing and Indigenous foods to celebrate.

Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., announced it will start offering in-store, in-person literary events beginning Aug. 31. Beginning with a multi-author happy hour and book signing on that day, M&Q's fall events calendar will feature several local and national authors reading at the store, which will continue to offer occasional events through social media streaming and other platforms.