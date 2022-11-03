Literally no team in college football has Arkansas’ offensive balance

Somewhere out there in the state of Arkansas, someone is complaining about Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

That someone is out of their mind.

Briles has been a common target for upset Arkansas fans at various points this season. During the Hogs’ three-game losing streak from Week 4 to Week 6, it wasn’t unusual to see the Twittersphere calling for his job.

While a lot of that commotion has died down the last two weeks – winning does that – not all of it has.

Arkansas is one of the most efficient offenses in FBS and easily the most balanced, too. About the only match those angry Arkansas fans have remaining is the Hogs’ red-zone percentage.

Briles’ offense is scoring 80% of the time when it gets inside the opponent’s 20. That ranks 89th in FBS.

It isn’t quite small enough to call it a quibble, but it’s also cherry-picking. Just about every other number points to the Razorbacks’ offense as one of the best in the country.

Let’s examine.

Arkansas' rushing offense - 244.5 yards per game

Oct 29, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas averages 244.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranks tied for sixth in FBS. Two of the four teams ahead of them are running powerhouses Air Force and Army. Those two are always at the top.

Rocket Sanders, KJ Jefferson, AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion each bring something different to the table when he carries the ball and while Sanders is the unquestioned star, opposing defense are kept off-balance.

Arkansas passing offense - 248 yards per game

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers (3) runs after a catch in the first quarter as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Darius Rush (28) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ 248 yards a game through the air are the most the Hogs have had since 2016 when Austin Allen helped the Razorbacks to 260-plus passing. That might not sound like that big a deal, but it was six years ago.

Sure, the total ranks just 59th in FBS, but that’s top-half, folks.

Arkansas offense - 50% on 3rd Down

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – OCTOBER 01: A.J. Green #0 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Half of the time when Arkansas gets into a spot on third down, Briles’ offense converts and resets the down-and-distance markers.

Arkansas’ 50-percent success rate on third down this season is 14th best in FBS, ahead of teams like Ohio State and Clemson.

Arkansas offense - Top 15 in big plays

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: Jadon Haselwood #9 of the Arkansas Razorbacks breaks a tackle attempt by Micah Harper #1 of the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of their game October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Let’s keep this one simple. The Hogs make tons of big plays. This is where they rank in plays from scrimmage for each category.

Plays over 30 yards: No. 14

Players over 40 yards: No. 13

Plays over 50 yards: No. 5

Plays over 60 yards: tied for No. 11

