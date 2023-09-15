Litchfield senior Miguel Pedroza wins Prep Football Player of the Week

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Congratulations to Miguel Pedroza for earning the Week 3 Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza Football Player of the Week honor.

The senior Litchfield Terrier received over 350 votes in the latest ballot. Pedroza becomes the second Terrier to be voted the Player of the Week. Teammate and fellow senior Junior Alvarez won the Week 2 honor.

Pedroza was nominated after helping lift the Terrier football team to a win over county rival North Adams-Jerome in the Week 3 Game of the Week.

Litchfield senior Miguel Pedroza (1) becomes the second Terrier to win Player of the Week in 2023.

Litchfield would eventually run away with a 48-6 win over rival North Adams-Jerome. Senior athlete Miguel Pedroza kept his team's offense clicking even as penalties pushed them back early in the first half.

Pedroza had 60 rushing yards and seven receptions for 121 yards. He hauled in two of those catches for big-time touchdowns. On defense, he added seven tackles.

All Player of the Week honorees will receive a photo in the end-of-season photo gallery published in the print edition of the Hillsdale Daily News.

The runner-up for the Week 3 honor went to Pittsford senior Legend Gore.

Gore had his best offensive game of the season in the Wildcats' 46-8 trampling of Tekonsha.

Gore had 40 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also had two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. He led the defensive effort, along with teammate Jake Drawe, with seven tackles.

Honorable Mentions

Carson Playford - Jonesville: Playford ran for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns against Grass Lake. He also contributed five defensive tackles and caught one interception.

Will Thielen - North Adams-Jerome: Thielen had the first touchdown of the season for North Adams-Jerome against Litchfield and had one interception.

Sam Williams - Waldron: Williams had ran for 95 yards, caught three balls for 47 yards and scored one touchdown against Burr Oak. He also had 17 tackles.

