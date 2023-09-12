Litchfield senior Junior Alvarez wins Week 2 Prep Football Player of the Week honor

HILLSDALE — Congratulations to the Week 2 Prep Football Player of the Week honoree Junior Alvarez.

The Litchfield senior prep football star won the Week 2 poll, joining 8-player honoree Brayden Miller as the first two winners of the 2023 fall sports season.

Alvarez had 82 yards, one touchdown and 11.5 tackles in the team's loss to Lenawee Christian. Alvarez also hauled in a county-leading two interceptions in the contest.

Junior Alvarez won the Week 2 prep football player of the week honor.

Honorable Mentions

Collin Williams - Waldron - 76 total yards, 1 touchdown, 10 tackles, 1 interception

Lukas Strine - Reading - 135 total yards, 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Gavyn Carden - Pittsford - 118 rushing yards, 85 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 punt return touchdown

John Milks - Jonesville - 172 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns

Jack Bowles - Hillsdale - 1 interception, 7 for 10 completions, 232 punting yards (38 long)

Logan Leggett - Camden-Frontier - 343 total yards (including 102 passing yards and 62 receiving yards), 7.5 tackles and 1 interception

More: Week 2 Voting Numbers

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Litchfield senior Junior Alvarez wins Week 2 Prep Football Player of the Week