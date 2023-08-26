Litchfield QB Tyler Bills erupts once again, leads Terriers over Burr Oak

Litchfield — Litchfield football returned to their home turf on Friday night to set the tempo of their 2023 season.

It has been a year since the Terriers defeated Bellevue to end their losing streak. Litchfield has since risen their expectations to earning a playoff berth this season.

The Terriers took another step towards that goal, proving their high-intensity offense was no fluke in 2022. The Terriers rolled over Burr Oak 58-25 for their week one home opener.

After scoring 340 points in their 6-2 2022 campaign, senior quarterback Tyler Bills got back to business with nearly 243 yards of passing and six touchdowns Friday. He added another 114 yards on the ground and another touchdown. Bills broke records for his performances last season, and he looks poised to contend for more records this season.

Senior Junior Alvarez led the team with four receptions for 93 yards and two end zone trips. Right behind Alvarez was Miguel Pedroza with two receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The senior athlete and 2022 all-state selection also returned a kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown.

2023 Litchfield football earned their first victory of the season with a 58-25 win over Burr Oak.

Terrier receiver Brandon Campbell was championed by the coaching staff as a breakout candidate. He had two receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

In the backfield, Robbie Bradstreet had his first big opportunity of the season, and he made the most of it with 64 rushing yards on six carries.

Defensively, Alvarez and Hunter Snyder rallied to the football with 11.5 tackles each. The defense started out strong, taking advantage of multiple Bobcat turnovers. Burr Oak had over 200 yards on the ground but could not take advantage of their opportunities and the Terriers made them pay for their mistakes.

Second-year head coach Michael Langhann and the Terriers made a statement with their dominating win in week one, but things get a lot tougher for Litchfield in week two.

They will make the trip out to perennial 8-player state contender Adrian Lenawee Christian. The Cougars steam rolled over Britton Deerfield for a 47-6 victory. It will be the biggest test Langhann and this Terrier group has faced yet. The Terriers haven't played Lenawee Christian since becoming an 8-player school. The last time these two teams met was in 2010.

