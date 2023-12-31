Listless UTEP men hammered by Seattle on eve of conference play

Here's the good news about the UTEP men's basketball team's 73-61 loss to Seattle on Saturday in the Don Haskins Center: The egg the Miners laid wasn't a conference game like the next one will be.

In the final tuneup before Thursday's CUSA opener at New Mexico State, UTEP revealed it has much tuning up to do. The Miners were miserable shooting the ball, miserable defensively and all-around bad in getting blown out by a Seattle team that on this night looked quite good.

UTEP's Zid Powell attempts to shoot a layup but is blocked by a Seattle defender at the Don Haskins Center on Dec. 30, 2023.

UTEP trailed by 26 points with 5:30 remaining before a late cosmetic run with the reserves. Afterward, coach Joe Golding said his team's two-game winning streak, which followed a five-game losing streak against Division I competition, went to the Miners' heads.

Quoting the coach

"It's disappointing to me, I didn't feel it all night, or honestly, the last couple of days," Golding said. "Comfort gets your butt kicked, whether in life or athletics, you get your butt kicked.

"We hadn't been comfortable, then we had the two Sun Bowl games, it was like there was an entitlement and a comfort. We were comfortable these last two or three days in practice, we called them out on it a couple of times.

"It's how we played tonight, like we were going to walk out there and beat Seattle. That isn't going to happen. You have to keep an edge to you, you have to bring it every night. Give credit to Seattle, they did."

UTEP opened by making one of its first eight shots as the Miners contented themselves to fling 3s, then those problems spilled over to the defense. With 5:30 remaining in the game the Miners were getting outshot 53%-31% and half of the UTEP field goal attempts were 3s.

Quoting the team

"It was a tough night. They came out the first half and it felt like they were making everything," forward Otis Frazier said. "It was their night. Shots were going in for them, they weren't going in for us.

"With us, it correlates, if the ball isn't going in on offense we have to pick it up on defense. That's how you stay in the game."

How it happened

That got away quickly. Seattle never trailed, then pulled away from the Miners with an 11-0 run late in the first half. The Redhawks later added a 14-2 run in the first part of the second half, forcing back-to-back UTEP timeouts as the Miners desperately cast about for any kind of spark.

UTEP was hammered on the boards (40-27) and only sporadically showed signs of life as it fell behind by 26 points in the second half before the reserves closed with a 19-5 run against Seattle's backups. UTEP was 4-of-20 from 3-point range and had 20 points in the paint.

The Miners didn't have a player in double figures, as David Terrell led with nine points.

"You could tell the whole night the energy wasn't there," Golding said. "That's the frustrating thing, there's still another way to win a basketball game when you can't make shots.

"One is to quit settling and get the ball inside and get to the paint, we were screaming at them all night to do that. The second thing is to continue to defend and rebound the ball. You could tell the offensive side of the ball affected us on the defensive side of the ball.

"Give credit to Seattle, they have a really good team and they came in here and kicked our butt."

Miners down 34-24 at half

A late 11-0 run propelled Seattle to a 34-24 lead at a half where the Redhawks led the entire way.

The Miners started out cold, making one of their first eight shots, briefly heated up to cut an eight-point deficit to one, then went cold again as Seattle pulled away. After climbing within a point, UTEP missed its next six shots.

Camper and Hardy led the Miners with eight first half points each, though Camper did that on 2-of-7 shooting from the field.

Up next

The Miners travel to New Mexico State on Thursday night to open Conference USA play. The 7 p.m. tip at the Pan American Center will be televised on CBS Sports Network and broadcast on 600 ESPN El Paso.

