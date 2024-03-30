Listen to new White Sox play-by-play announcer John Schriffen make his first home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the first inning of Saturday's White Sox-Tigers game, Luis Robert Jr. did what Luis Robert Jr. does. After hitting four foul balls in his first at-bat of the game, he hit the 10th pitch of the appearance out of the park.

And new White Sox and NBC Sports Chicago play-by-play announcer John Schriffen executed his first home run call as the new voice of the team. Here's how he called Robert Jr.'s two-run bomb.

In the second inning, he called Braden Shewmake's first career hit, which was a home run to right field.

BRADEN SHEWMAKE'S FIRST CAREER HIT IS A HOME RUN ‼ pic.twitter.com/UMEcX5HFLd — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) March 30, 2024

Those two runs from Robert Jr.'s home run were the first scored by the White Sox this season and the first home run for the team. Robert Jr. hit that ball 449 feet out of the park to bring the game to 3-2. Shewmake's home run tied the game.

Schriffen, 39, succeeds Jason Benetti as the team's play-by-play announcer. Before joining the White Sox, he was a reporter for CBS Sports and hosted "That Other Pre Game Show" on CBS Sports Network.

