Listen to how late the whistle was on the controversial Patriots’ sack of Patrick Mahomes

Isaiah Houde

One of the lingering topics from the New England Patriots’ Monday night matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs was a would-be interception against Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was sacked by Chase Winovich and it appeared he fumbled, but Shilique Calhoun caught the ball and it could’ve been ruled as an interception as well. The Patriots were down by three points and had would’ve been positioned to score following the play — if it wasn’t prematurely called dead.

Referee Tony Corrente justified the call and said he was protecting the quarterback by calling the play dead. While watching this video, it seems as if the referees blew the play dead about seven seconds after Mahomes was wrapped up by Winovich.


ESPN’s Mike Reiss examined the play further on Monday and had many different takeaways from the play. All of these thoughts backed up the idea that the call was wrong, even though Corrente wouldn’t admit it.


Regardless, the Patriots didn’t do enough to win the game and they’ll have a chance to earn a winning record while playing the Denver Broncos next week.