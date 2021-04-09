Listen: Titans’ Taylor Lewan lends his voice to Nashville airport

Masters leaderboard:

Masters leaderboard: Justin Rose looks to keep his lead in Round 2; get the updates

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan is a man of many talents, and now we can add one more to the list.

Lewan is already one of the premier left tackles in the sport, he has a wildly successful podcast called “Bussin’ With The Boys” that he hosts with Will Compton, and now he’s the voice of the lost item announcement at Nashville International Airport.

That’s right, when you need details on how to recover a lost item at BNA, Lewan will be the voice telling you how to get it back.

Have a listen to the announcement voiced by Lewan, and take a look at his reaction to it on Twitter:

Lewan, who was limited to just five games in 2020 due to a torn ACL suffered in Week 5, will be entering his eighth season with the Titans.

The 29-year-old, who was the No. 11 overall pick of Tennessee back in 2014, has said he “will 100 percent be ready” for the start of training camp, which is great news for the Titans’ offense.

In the meantime, he’ll help you find your lost luggage.

